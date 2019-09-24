Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Price Target at €15.98

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.98 ($18.58).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €11.75 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting €11.70 ($13.60). 209,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.07. Leoni has a one year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a one year high of €38.00 ($44.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

