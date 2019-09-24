Brokerages Set Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT at $25.14

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,224. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

