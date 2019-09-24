Brokerages Set Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) PT at $16.25

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE OI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,902. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

