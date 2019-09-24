BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

TSE:DOO traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.65. 149,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.87. BRP has a 12 month low of C$32.36 and a 12 month high of C$62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.10.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.