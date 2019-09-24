Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Cap of $11.26 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and $30,543.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,063,008,948 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.