Bytecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,520.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Binance, Crex24 and Poloniex. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $22,520.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00690900 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003387 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, HitBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex, Binance and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.