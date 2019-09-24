Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cadiz stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cadiz by 477.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cadiz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

