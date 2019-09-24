Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.091 per share by the bank on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,936. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.