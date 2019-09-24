Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 811.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 68,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

