Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives $242.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.95. The company had a trading volume of 364,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $247.52.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
