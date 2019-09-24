Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE:CAJ opened at $26.79 on Friday. Canon has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Canon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Canon by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.