Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARB. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Carbonite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,467. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $538.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,798,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,777,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,082,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,319,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

