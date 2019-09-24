Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,642 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises approximately 1.9% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $110,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,484. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $845,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,683 shares in the company, valued at $722,704.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 28,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $2,059,237.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,035.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,527,351. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

