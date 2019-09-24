carVertical (CV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,758.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.76 million and $25,758.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00200220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.01149310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00089233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

