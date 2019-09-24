CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.69

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and traded as low as $152.50. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares last traded at $152.50, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.24 million during the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that CASIO COMPUTER/ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

