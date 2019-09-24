CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading 6.8% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.41, 58,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,151,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $228.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. Analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 627,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 219,676 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 548,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.