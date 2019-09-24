CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.89

CCFNB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CCFN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and traded as high as $49.60. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

