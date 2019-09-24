Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Up 5.3%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, 340,239 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 343,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several brokerages have commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,636,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

