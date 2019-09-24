Chartist Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Quantvest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. 74,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,931. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.