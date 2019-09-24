Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs' Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. "

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHEF. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 152,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,011. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

