Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.61

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.00. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

