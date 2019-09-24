Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Shares Down 2.6%

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, 37,193 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 365,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Choom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.