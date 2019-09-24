Cindicator (CND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Mercatox, Binance and ABCC. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00187254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00975064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ABCC, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

