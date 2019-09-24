Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,254,551. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after buying an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,738. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

