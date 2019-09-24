City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,116. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 556.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.