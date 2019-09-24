Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57, 2,421,205 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,257,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,062.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $147,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

