Comparing CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & Bodycote (NASDAQ:BYPLF)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Bodycote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $24.33 million 0.93 -$5.20 million N/A N/A Bodycote $814.32 million 2.48 N/A N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -46.69% -22.52% -15.39% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVD Equipment and Bodycote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bodycote 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bodycote beats CVD Equipment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include specialized plasma spray, high velocity oxygen fuel, and thermo-chemically formed coatings to enhance wear resistance. It serves aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, and general industrial markets. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

