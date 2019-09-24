Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $1.86. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 34,399.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned 0.53% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

