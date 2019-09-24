Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CPSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

