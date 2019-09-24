Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 30,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 43,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative return on equity of 959.40% and a negative net margin of 27.79%.

About Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

