Creativecoin (CREA) Market Cap Reaches $385,618.00

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Creativecoin has a market cap of $385,618.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

