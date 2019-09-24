Credit Suisse Group Raises IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Price Target to $76.00

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

IHS Markit stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

