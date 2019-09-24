Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $90.43

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and traded as low as $89.75. Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 14,975 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.60.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:CSSG)

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

