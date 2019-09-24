CrossFirst Bankshares’ Quiet Period Will End on September 24th (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares’ (NYSE:CFB) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 24th. CrossFirst Bankshares had issued 7,011,589 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $101,668,041 based on an initial share price of $14.50. During CrossFirst Bankshares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

