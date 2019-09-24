Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.97% of Crown worth $80,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Crown by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Crown by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $65.16. 28,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

