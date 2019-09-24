CrypticCoin Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $35,991.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00429802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00045516 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

