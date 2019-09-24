Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $234,399.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $234,399.00 and $1,571.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00647675 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021293 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003873 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,988,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,821,002 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.