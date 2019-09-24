CTS Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

CTS has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. CTS has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE CTS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.60. CTS has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

