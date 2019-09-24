CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

CUBE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. 1,012,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,175. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

