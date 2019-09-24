CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,493.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,779 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $62.93. 263,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,633. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

