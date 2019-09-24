Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.64. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 115.0% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 751,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 64.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.