Data Transaction Token (XD) Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 32% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Ethfinex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded down 66.9% against the dollar. Data Transaction Token has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $111,519.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00200864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01154691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,823,985 tokens. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bitinka, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.