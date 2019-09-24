Datawallet Market Cap Reaches $644,618.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Exmo. Datawallet has a total market cap of $644,618.00 and $1,699.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00200127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.01152669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.