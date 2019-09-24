Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.38 ($58.58).

ETR:DHER opened at €41.63 ($48.41) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a one year high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

