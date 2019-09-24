Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:DMRI)

Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2797 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of DMRI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

