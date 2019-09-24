DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 1,828,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,592. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.