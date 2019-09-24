Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.55 ($34.36).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.20 ($29.30). 86,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 1-year high of €28.72 ($33.40).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.