Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of TYO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 6,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

