Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LACK) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LACK) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Direxion Daily Consumer Staples Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

