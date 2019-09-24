Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, approximately 3,719 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 80,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

